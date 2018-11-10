Photofocus

Gear Review: K&F Concepts Small DSLR Camera Backpack for Travel Outdoor Photography

K&F Concepts was incredibly nice and sent me their Small DSLR Camera Backpack for Travel Outdoor Photography. Now I know what you’re thinking, “You are not an outdoor photographer.” This is true, however, this backpack has been such a great addition for me and my tiny gear.

At the beginning of 2018 when I made the switch to mirrorless, I was struggling to find a bag to replace my VEO 37 from Vanguard. I had used that bag for a couple years and really loved it, but I felt like it was too big for my mirrorless system. I was getting frustrated with added space and lack of structure. I felt like most bags weren’t able to house my smallest 2.91″ x 3.02″ lens without me adding some extra divider or padding. So I was relatively surprised when I was able to fit all my gear and then some into this bag without having to size up!

Gear in my bag

  1. Lumix GX8
  2. 4 Lumix lenses (15mm, 25mm, 30mm macro, 42.5mm)
  3. Illuminati light meter
  4. X-Rite ColorChecker Passport
  5. Oben CT-3451 Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod with BE-113T Ball Head
  6. Google Clips
  7. 2 Lume Cube 1500 Lumen Light
  8. Fractal Filters Classic Set
  9. Pelican Memory Card Case
  10. Rosco Swatch Book

Features I love

The first main feature I love about this bag is that it’s 100% waterproof. That is a huge plus for any gear bag I carry around. You never know when the weather might take a turn for the worst while on a shoot.

Second, the size. After switching to mirrorless I found it increasingly difficult to find a bag that could house such smaller gear while not making everything feel like it was either bouncing around or getting lost in a dark hole.

Third, the actual structure of the bag is incredibly well made and very well designed. It has a semi-hard shell that helps with drops as well as standing upright on its own as well as a tear/abrasion resistant fabric. The back is made with a 3D padding, so it’s incredibly comfortable yet breathable so you don’t sweat carrying it around.

Every time I go to open up this bag I know everything will be intact. The bag also comes with a nifty little lens cleaning kit, which includes a cleaning pen, air blower, lens cleaning tissue paper, microfiber lens cleaning cloth and a spray bottle all perfectly tucked into a little mesh bag.

Worth every penny

Here’s the last and final reason why I am obsessed over this bag and would recommend it to anyone. It’s only $49.99 with free shipping! You can’t beat this quality for that price. They have plenty of other awesome gear as well you’ll need to check out including some other bags, tripods, lens filters, lens adapters, flashes and other cool accessories.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

