Portrait photographers: Save time, crop in camera

Most cameras — not including micro four-thirds — capture images in a standard 3:2 ratio, producing an 8×12 or a traditional 4×6 print. Normally this is fine, but did you know you can change the aspect ratio to 5:4 making it perfect for an 8×10 or 16×20 portrait? Here’s why you should consider changing the aspect ratio, essentially allowing you to crop in camera.

Saves time when editing

I shoot a lot of portraits and headshots. Instead of cropping during post-processing — an extra tedious step that adds up — I set my camera to capture the portrait in a 5:4 ratio. The image is now formatted to a perfect 8×10, saving time when editing a series of images. A word of caution: You have very little room for error.

What you see is what you get

A major benefit of changing the aspect ratio is seeing how the final image will actually look. Imagine shooting a portrait session tethered to a computer. As you shoot, the client can view and approve the image before they leave. Now combine that with a quick preset or look from your favorite image editing program and your entire shoot can be completed before the client makes it home!

It will take a little getting used to

My main challenge when first cropping in the camera was framing the shot. Nikon cameras display a full field of view with a thin red box representing the area that will be captured. This took a little getting used to. Some shots I took were framed perfect and others, well not so much. It’s best to practice before a major shoot and don’t forget to reset the aspect ratio after the shoot!

Since each camera is different, download your camera’s user manual — keep it on Google drive or Dropbox so you can access it from anywhere — and search for aspect ratio. Follow the instructions and start saving time by cropping in camera.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

