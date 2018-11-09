Photographer of the Day: stevenclintbrookes

Category: Food
Photographer: stevenclintbrookes
Photo: “Breakfast POV”
I love Steven’s point of view on what is just a simple bowl of Cheerio’s. By having a shallow depth of filed, Steven gets the spoon in focus and provides a backdrop to the spoon and cereal being held. The table the bowl is on continues to lend itself to the scene, giving complimentary colors that blend in with the cereal.
Bryan Esler
