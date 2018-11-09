Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast November 9, 2018 by Photofocus Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat about your holiday marketing plan, as well as planning tips for the year ahead. We discuss: – Christmas cards: Always use a photo you’ve taken, and always include your logo and studio information as well.

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat about your holiday marketing plan, as well as planning tips for the year ahead.

We discuss:

Christmas cards: Always use a photo you’ve taken, and always include your logo and studio information as well. In addition to it being a product you can sell to your clients. Christmas cards (or even gift baskets!) are a great way to recognize vendors that support you.

