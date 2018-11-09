Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast November 9, 2018

0

Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast November 9, 2018 by Photofocus

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat about your holiday marketing plan, as well as planning tips for the year ahead. We discuss: – Christmas cards: Always use a photo you’ve taken, and always include your logo and studio information as well.

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat about your holiday marketing plan, as well as planning tips for the year ahead.

We discuss:

  • Christmas cards: Always use a photo you’ve taken, and always include your logo and studio information as well. In addition to it being a product you can sell to your clients. Christmas cards (or even gift baskets!) are a great way to recognize vendors that support you.
  • A holiday open house: An open house is a great way to recognize your past clients, and it can be done even if you don’t have a studio. Rent a space if you need to. Have fun with it!
  • Utilize your blog: Post holiday tips, along with events in your community.
  • Teach your clients to take better photos through workshops. It may seem counterintuitive, but teaching your clients how to take better photos of their families actually helps you stand out as THE photo expert in the circle of influence.
  • Partner with organizations in your community. Start planning for the year ahead which organizations you want to work with next year. Cause-related marketing is powerful.
  • Figuring out tradeshows and conventions you’re planning on going to. Now is the time to start planning which conventions you want to go to next year. Conventions are a great a time to open up new opportunities, and even scout out new equipment. Arrange to have meet up with people for meals beforehand. Know what booths you want to hit. Have a followup strategy after the event, such as a “nice to meet you” email, or even a thank you card.
  • Select “marketing partners” for 2019: Reach out to businesses that shares your audience. Refer work to each other. Put together a booklet of recommended vendors. For example, if you’re a wedding photographer, that would be dress makers, florists, caterers, event halls, bakeries. The key is to make friends with these folks and be helpful to them. It’s all about building relationships!

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Share This Podcast!

Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)

Categories: Audio Business Podcasts Tags: Chamira Young holiday marketing Mind Your Own Business new year podcast Skip Cohen tips

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts