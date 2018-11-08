To help build your brand on Instagram, start using Instagram Stories to showcase projects you’re working on, future events or share something you just learned. This will attract new followers plus it may give your current clients ideas for future shoots.
Want to learn more? Check out this podcast, “The InFocus Interview Show with Jonathan Tilly | Photofocus Podcast June 29, 2018”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Quick Tip: Start using Instagram Stories to promote your brand - November 8, 2018
- How to become more efficient at creative editing - November 8, 2018
- Quick Tip: Set aside a time to learn each week - November 5, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.