Photographer of the Day: Milosh Kosanovich

Category: Street

Photographer: Milosh Kosanovich

Photo: “Arts In The Dark-28”

I saw this image, “Arts In The Dark-28”, by Milosh Kosanovich and immediately did some research. Did you know Arts in the Dark is a magical evening parade that celebrates my favorite holiday, Halloween, as the “artist’s holiday?” The event draws together world-renowned institutions like the Art Institute of Chicago, celebrated Chicago organizations like Lookingglass Theatre Company, important programs like After School Matters and aspiring artists in every field. Anyone one else want to go next year?

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.