Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Drone aerials single exposure HDR with Aurora 2019, part 1

0

This article consists of 2 parts. This is part 1 of 2.

In this 2 part article, I’m going to show you how you can enhance a single image in Aurora HDR 2019. I’m using RAW photographs from my Inspire 2 X5S camera shot in DNG RAW. One of the challenges with the DJI DNG RAW is that it can take a lot more work to create a good looking photograph from it. I was very interested to see how Aurora 2019 handled this challenge. Let’s take a look.

Full disclosure: I received a copy of Aurora HDR 2019 for review purposes. As always, I am giving you my honest evaluation and experience of the software.

Aurora HDR 2019 purchase link bundled with more training videos plus free Looks and LUTs.

Watch the video

Before and after

 

 

Summary

Aurora HDR 2019 is doing an amazing job with DJI DNG RAW files. See part 2 for final conclusions.

You’ll find Aurora HDR 2019 trial here.

Fly safe and have fun!

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a commercial drone pilot, photographer, and videographer. He does video and photography editing and grading as well. He works with media and production companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
www.portlandprodrones.com

Latest posts by Chris Anson (see all)

Categories: Drones Stills Tutorials Tags: Aurora HDR 2019 DJI drone photography Inspire single image HDR

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts