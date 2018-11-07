Photographer of the Day: Erik Karole

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Erik Karole

Photo: “Fall Feather”

“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” ― Jim Bishop

Lovely color and a wonderful alternative way to show off those autumn colors. Simple, yet couldn’t be more perfect. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.