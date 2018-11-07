Photographer of the Day: Erik Karole

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Erik Karole
Photo: “Fall Feather”
“Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons.” ― Jim Bishop
Lovely color and a wonderful alternative way to show off those autumn colors. Simple, yet couldn’t be more perfect. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
