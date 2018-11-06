Today is Election Day. Please vote.

5 reasons to vote today
- Casting a vote is the duty of every citizen of the United States.
- Each vote counts. An uncast vote is in itself a vote for complacency.
- Casting a vote grants permission to comment and discuss the outcome and the performance of elected officials (with civility it’s hoped).
- Government is a team sport. Voting is how to participate in it.
- Each voter gets to sport the “I voted sticker.” It’s the only time it’s cool for an adult to wear a sticker. Wearing stickers is fun. Ask any kid.
The “I voted” sticker selfie challenge
We’d love to see a photo of you with your “I voted!” sticker. Post them to Instagram and mention @photofocus. Let’s collect a sticker selfie from all of the states and territories!
If you voted early, that counts too! Make one and Instagram it!
