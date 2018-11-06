Photographer of the Day: Jeff Goldberg

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Jeff Goldberg

Photo: “Full Moon Glamour”

Beauty. Glamour. What is the difference? Today’s photographer of the day image does both. The glamourous lighting couples gracefully with the pose and expression of the subject under the full moon. The circle of fire and light creates an almost silhouette that frames the model beautifully. It is an arresting photograph.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.