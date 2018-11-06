Master Photo Retouching with Kristi Sherk

One of the best photo retouchers in the business is Kristina Sherk. In this video, Kristi shares her portrait retouching workflow with Lightroom and Perfectly Clear.

We’re excited to have world-class photographer and retoucher Kristina Sherk in this webinar to help you step up your retouching. She’ll help us understand the principles behind great retouching, tips for shooting to make retouching easier, and how she uses Perfectly Clear Complete to finish her portraits.

Check out Kristina’s photography and her retouching portfolio.

Save on Perfectly Clear Complete

Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…making photographs and do it in no time. For a limited time, you can have it all!

This bundle includes Perfectly Clear Complete plus Kristina Sherk’s SharkPixel One-Click Presets and SharkPixel Portrait Preset Pack for Perfectly Clear!