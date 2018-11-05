Welcome to V-Flat World’s portable light panels

Photofocus

I was recently able to get my hands on one of the hottest items in the photography world… the Portable V-Flat from V-Flat World. Guys, I kid you not, this is a game changer! I can’t be the only one who has wandered the aisles of Home Depot and Lowe’s looking for the insulation sections so I could try to create something myself. I think it was back in 2012 that Sue Bryce introduced the world to them and how to DIY out of foam core on Creative Live. Since that time I have had small pieces of Fiberglass and Polystyrene Foam floating around my house.

What is a V-Flat

For those of you who don’t know what a V-Flat is, in its simplest form, it is two large 4×8′ foam panels that are “hinged” together by tape forming the letter V. They are commonly used as a light reflector but can also be used as a backdrop. You can buy them in a varying thickness starting at 3/16″ to 1 1/2″. However, the main frustration with them so far is that none of them have been portable unless you have a truck, trailer or long vehicle that you could slide those into, and had to stay stationary at your studio.

So not only are the V-Flats in today’s market extremely large and not very portable, but they were also incredibly expensive to purchase. They cost up to $500 dollars before shipping and sometimes only came in white or black, but not both…until now people!

Specs

First, let’s go over some specifics of these beauties from V-Flat World. Each board in a single V-Flat is 40″ x 80″ x 0.5″ and opened fully, yields an 80″ x 80″ surface. For travel, the 7lb V-Flat folds to a compact 40″ x 40″ x 2″. The hinged design uses velcro tape and offers a variety of useful positions. Included with each V-Flat is a poly cotton carrying tote bag. Now if that didn’t just melt your heart, they are also white on one side and black on the other. To top it all off V-Flat World is giving you the low price of $195.99 or two for $379.00. And that includes shipping. BOOM!

Conclusion

V-Flats for me are some of the most versatile pieces of equipment I own. Not only can I use it as a reflector, but I can also use it as a backdrop. I’ve used it to block out unwanted light and to bounce strobe off of to soften and spread the light. I’ve even gone as far as to use my V-Flat as a table surface for some of my product lay flat photography. Panels from V-Flat World are extremely easy to travel with, incredibly simple to use and fast to set up. These V-Flats are a must-have in my studio and I know they’re going to be one for you. Follow the link to get yours today!

V-Flat used as a backdrop
F-Flat used in flat lay photography.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)

