Welcome to V-Flat World’s portable light panels

I was recently able to get my hands on one of the hottest items in the photography world… the Portable V-Flat from V-Flat World. Guys, I kid you not, this is a game changer! I can’t be the only one who has wandered the aisles of Home Depot and Lowe’s looking for the insulation sections so I could try to create something myself. I think it was back in 2012 that Sue Bryce introduced the world to them and how to DIY out of foam core on Creative Live. Since that time I have had small pieces of Fiberglass and Polystyrene Foam floating around my house.

What is a V-Flat

For those of you who don’t know what a V-Flat is, in its simplest form, it is two large 4×8′ foam panels that are “hinged” together by tape forming the letter V. They are commonly used as a light reflector but can also be used as a backdrop. You can buy them in a varying thickness starting at 3/16″ to 1 1/2″. However, the main frustration with them so far is that none of them have been portable unless you have a truck, trailer or long vehicle that you could slide those into, and had to stay stationary at your studio.

So not only are the V-Flats in today’s market extremely large and not very portable, but they were also incredibly expensive to purchase. They cost up to $500 dollars before shipping and sometimes only came in white or black, but not both…until now people!

Specs

First, let’s go over some specifics of these beauties from V-Flat World. Each board in a single V-Flat is 40″ x 80″ x 0.5″ and opened fully, yields an 80″ x 80″ surface. For travel, the 7lb V-Flat folds to a compact 40″ x 40″ x 2″. The hinged design uses velcro tape and offers a variety of useful positions. Included with each V-Flat is a poly cotton carrying tote bag. Now if that didn’t just melt your heart, they are also white on one side and black on the other. To top it all off V-Flat World is giving you the low price of $195.99 or two for $379.00. And that includes shipping. BOOM!

Conclusion

V-Flats for me are some of the most versatile pieces of equipment I own. Not only can I use it as a reflector, but I can also use it as a backdrop. I’ve used it to block out unwanted light and to bounce strobe off of to soften and spread the light. I’ve even gone as far as to use my V-Flat as a table surface for some of my product lay flat photography. Panels from V-Flat World are extremely easy to travel with, incredibly simple to use and fast to set up. These V-Flats are a must-have in my studio and I know they’re going to be one for you. Follow the link to get yours today!