Quick Tip: Set aside a time to learn each week

If you really want to up your photography or editing skills, set aside a few hours each week to watch videos or read articles on areas you want to improve on and stick to the schedule. The time you invest will teach you to become proficient, saving you time on photo shoots and editing.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
