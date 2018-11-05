Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Controlling the “feel” of an image with the Illuminati meter

0

Am I a lazy photographer? Maybe. The shortest path to the best possible image is the way I like to go. After years of shooting, I also tend to get set in my ways. However, sometimes it’s good to get out of your familiar bubble and explore with new techniques and equipment, especially if it can help you become more efficient.

Enter the Illuminati Meter that I received from the company for testing. This little gadget promised to quickly help me capture better images in camera. How could I resist? So I decided to run a test and see how it handled image exposure.

First impressions: Getting it up and running

Installing the app on my Android phone was surprisingly easy. Once I opened the app, it almost immediately delivered a reading, even as I wondered what the next step was. Interesting. I  made sure to check the “Monitor Ambient” box since I wasn’t using a flash.

A handful of rocks from the beach and a starfish strewed on the living room table served as my test setup. I was situated next to a window and opened the curtains to reveal the overcast day outside. There was no other light source.

Image comparison: Auto exposure vs. manual exposure with the Illuminati

Here is the first image WITHOUT the Illuminati Meter. I simply set my camera on Auto.

Auto: 1/50, f/3.2, ISO 250

And here is the second image WITH the Illuminati Meter with its dome extended and aimed at the light coming from a window. I set my camera on Manual this time and, and within the Illuminati app on my phone, plugged in an aperture of 2.2 to give it a bit less depth of field to blur the background even more. It immediately suggested the optimal shutter speed and ISO setting. Nice.

Manual, with Illuminati meter: 1/50, f/2.2, ISO 320

The difference was pretty obvious. Clearly, the photo using the Illuminati meter is better exposed. The exposure in the photo using the camera’s “auto” setting was dark and a bit boring frankly.

Using the Illuminati meter allowed me to quickly match the depth of field that I wanted with the appropriate shutter speed and ISO setting. Overall, the result was a much more visually interesting image.

Concluding thoughts

This little powerful meter can shave off precious time spent fiddling with settings during a photo session, and it also saves you precious time in post-production correcting your images. And just as importantly, it allows you to quickly control the “feel” of an image by virtually hand-delivering the settings you need directly to your phone.

Will this become a staple during my photo sessions? Absolutely. I wish I’d been using it sooner!

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)

Categories: Gear Photography Tags: Illuminati light meter meter review

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts