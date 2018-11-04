Quick Tip: Daylight saving time has ended; rethink what you plan to photograph

The time change time means you should rethink what you plan on photographing. I find during the fall season, I shoot later in the day than I do for springtime. The spring season lends to more sunrise shoots and morning portraits because the sun rises later in the morning. Now that the sun will rise at 6:30 a.m. on Florida’s east coast, I find it harder to get clients — especially models — to meet that early. Instead, I may focus on landscapes and sunsets. Think how the time change will affect your photography and adjust your shooting.

