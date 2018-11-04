How could I forget the first rule of making a time-lapse?

Photofocus

Making time-lapse videos is fun. They exaggerate the passing of time and reveal a whole different view of the world. I carry my Platypod Ultra everywhere so I’m always ready to set my camera to time-lapse mode and record traffic or clouds or airport work or a wildfire. I was making one the other day while awaiting my flight home from PhotoPlus Expo.

And making them is simple, too. Many cameras — and even smartphones — have settings for creating a time-lapse. Look for it under interval shooting in your camera’s menu. Then set the exposure using Manual mode. Oh, and there is one more thing…

Always use manual focus

You must use manual focus for time-lapse sequences. If you leave the camera in autofocus mode (as I did below) the camera will hunt for focus between frames and will probably focus at different distances. This results in a pulsing look in the timelapse. It looks like it stutters in and out. Like the time-lapse below, I’ve ruined several otherwise-good sequences by forgetting to switch to manual focus.

Manual focus is easy

To manually focus for time-lapse, just use autofocus to focus on an object in your frame, then switch the camera or lens to manual focus. The lens will stay focussed at that distance until you move it or, heaven forbid, bump it.

Make time-lapse videos for fun and stock

Making time-lapses is not only fun. They make good stock footage, too. Use manual exposure settings, and, most importantly, switch the camera to manual focus so it doesn’t shift focus between frames. I can’t wait to see what you make.

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.

Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
