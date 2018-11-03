Weekly Wrap-Up: Oct. 28-Nov. 3, 2018

Welcome to a brand new feature — the Weekly Wrap-Up — a compendium of some of the articles published this week on Photofocus.

Flickr to end 1 TB of free storage, limit free accounts to 1,000 photos

Flickr has announced massive changes to its account offerings, taking effect this coming January. In April, SmugMug purchased Flickr, which sparked a “months-long effort to listen to its members and understand what Flickr needed to thrive and evolve.” Read more…

Exclusive: What’s in store for Olympus?

This year at PhotoPlus Expo, all the rage was around mirrorless. Canon, Nikon and even Panasonic have joined the likes of Sony, introducing full-frame mirrorless cameras. But this begs the question — what’s in store for Olympus, a long-time mirrorless manufacturer using a micro four-thirds format? Read more…

It’s our birthday! Photofocus turns 20 today

Twenty years ago today, during the infancy of the internet and before the tech bubble, Photofocus.com was born. Read more…

First impressions of a landscape photographer: Aurora HDR 2019 and single image adjustment

The impending release of Aurora HDR 2019, coupled with a backlog of unprocessed landscape images generated in the past year, allowed me to put a pre-release version of the program through its paces in a frenzy of processing. Read more…

Free Luminar 2018 update: Get the new AI Sky Enhancer filter

I am super excited today about a brand new filter called AI Sky Enhancer. What’s it do? That’s simple, it makes skies look AMAZING. Read more…

Portrait Tips: Have fun with Halloween

Happy Halloween! In the U.S., Halloween is one of the most fun holidays. Kids dress up in crazy costumes and consume more sugar than is good for them, and people all over decorate their houses to welcome the madness of trick-or-treating. And you should be ready to make portraits. Read more…