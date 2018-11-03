Quick Tip: Change your camera’s time setting to Standard Time

It’s that time of year when all through our lives we go from clock to clock moving the time back an hour from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. There’s one clock that’s mostly taken for granted and therefore overlooked. It’s the one in your camera. Take a moment. Right now. Go to the date/time/zone settings and move from Daylight to Standard. Usually, changing a single setting takes care of it as shown on the new Canon EOS R above.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Kevin Ames
