Quick Tip: Change your camera’s time setting to Standard Time

It’s that time of year when all through our lives we go from clock to clock moving the time back an hour from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time. There’s one clock that’s mostly taken for granted and therefore overlooked. It’s the one in your camera. Take a moment. Right now. Go to the date/time/zone settings and move from Daylight to Standard. Usually, changing a single setting takes care of it as shown on the new Canon EOS R above.