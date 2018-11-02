The InFocus Interview Show with Mark Rossetto | Photofocus Podcast November 2, 2018

The Infocus Interview Show With Mark Rossetto November 2 2018 by Photofocus
In this episode: Photographer and business coach Mark Rossetto shares his insight on enhancing the client experience and building your client list.
Photographer and business coach Mark Rossetto shares his insight on enhancing the client experience and building your client list.
- Mark’s history as a family photographer in the UK and in Brisbane, Australia
- Mark’s story of overcoming a speech impediment, and how to talk to people face-to-face
- Using the client experience wheel to create a well-rounded client experience, including what you sell and how you sell them
- Coming up with the right business model for your lifestyle
- Small wins to make a difference and enhance your client experience
- How to get started with coaching with Mark
You Can Be the Next Guest Host on Our Podcast
Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
