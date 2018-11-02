The InFocus Interview Show with Mark Rossetto | Photofocus Podcast November 2, 2018

The Infocus Interview Show With Mark Rossetto November 2 2018 by Photofocus In this episode: Photographer and business coach Mark Rossetto shares his insight on enhancing the client experience and building your client list.

In this episode:

Photographer and business coach Mark Rossetto shares his insight on enhancing the client experience and building your client list.

Topics:

Mark’s history as a family photographer in the UK and in Brisbane, Australia

Mark’s story of overcoming a speech impediment, and how to talk to people face-to-face

Using the client experience wheel to create a well-rounded client experience, including what you sell and how you sell them

Coming up with the right business model for your lifestyle

Small wins to make a difference and enhance your client experience

How to get started with coaching with Mark

We like to hear from you!

Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You Can Be the Next Guest Host on Our Podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software