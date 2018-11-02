Quick Tip: Use an inexpensive pegboard for a creative portraits

If you’re getting bored shooting on the same background you can create a unique look by using a simple $15 pegboard as a background with a larger light positioned behind it shining through. Change it up by adding different color gels to the light. The key is to experiment, have fun and create great photos.
Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Using a Pegboard to Shoot Creative Portraits”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
