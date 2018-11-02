Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: merulu5

Category: Food
Photographer: merulu5
Photo: “wishes”

This is rather fitting, as today is Photofocus’ 20th birthday. merulu5 does a great job of capturing the scene here. The colors are surreal, and the depth of field really makes the cake and candles stand out!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

