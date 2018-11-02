Photographer of the Day: merulu5

Category: Food
Photographer: merulu5
Photo: “wishes”
This is rather fitting, as today is Photofocus’ 20th birthday. merulu5 does a great job of capturing the scene here. The colors are surreal, and the depth of field really makes the cake and candles stand out!
