Adobe has partnered with Wizards of the Coast for a crazy Photoshop contest. They’re looking for people to design a scary Dungeons & Dragons monster. No, seriously.
Instead of the normal 7-day trial, Adobe is offering a 30-day trial if you download from the contest page. A benefit in itself. The page also offers a Monster toolkit to help you with the contest.
Are you brave enough to bring forth the latest Dungeons & Dragons monster: The Terror of Undermountain? Harness the powers of Photoshop and your own imagination for a chance to have your work featured as an official Dungeons & Dragons monster, as an unpainted collectible miniature, and you will win $5,000 USD, plus a trip to shadow the creators of the world’s most renowned role-playing game!
No Purchase Necessary. Ends 11/16/18. Age of Majority. Rules at SummonTheTerror.com
Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)
- Photoshop + D&D = Crazy Contest - November 1, 2018
- Enthusiast’s Guide: Time-lapse basics - October 31, 2018
- Luminar gets a tonal makeover for B&W photographers - October 30, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.