Photographer of the Day: Thesrpspaintshop

Category: Street

Photographer: Thesrpspaintshop

Photo: “Mellow yellow…”

Are you a banana? Cause I find you a-peel-ing! HAHAHAH! Lame, I know, but I couldn’t help it. This image by Thesrpspaintshop had me laughing hysterically.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.