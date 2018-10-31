Photographer of the Day: Ken Mickel

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Ken Mickel
Photo: “Untitled”
While this is a photo of a truly beautiful flower, it was the quality of the light that held my eye. The subject is perfectly in focus, and the overall composition is well balanced. That warm light though keeps me coming back and evokes the feeling of standing in a sunny garden amongst those flowers. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Rob Sylvan
