Quick Tip: Have patience when working with animals

Working with animals can be the ultimate exercise in patience. They cannot take direction like a human model. Be patient and remember you are on the pet’s time. You have a very short window of opportunity to get the shot, so develop lightning-fast timing!
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
