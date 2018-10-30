Photographer of the Day: Michael Greening

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Michael Greening
Photo: “A Glamourous Kiss”
It’s October. The time of ghosts, goblins, and masquerades! Michael Greening returns as the Photofocus Photographer of the Day with “A Glamourous Kiss” just in time for Halloween festivities. The red light on model Torrie Ann’s white opera glove and platinum blonde hair echo her lipstick. And the mask… Ah, yes. The mask.
