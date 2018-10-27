Photofocus

4 terabyte single enclosure portable hard drives can pose a danger to your data.

Danger! Beware of 4 terabyte portable hard drives

Ruggedized hard drives are all the rage for photographers working in the field. I am all for them — they are more durable than plastic encased small form factor drives. The problem is with the thicker 4 terabyte offerings.

The ruggedized drives from manufacturers like Lacie and G-Tech in the 1 to 2 terabyte size are rugged as advertised, affordable and very portable. Each of these features a single hard drive that appears as a 1 or 2 terabyte volume on the computer.

Ruggedized drives over 2 terabytes have two hard drives in them. (The largest single 2.5″ internal drive is 2 terabytes.) They are set up for RAID 0. RAID 0 is designed for speed, not for protection. The risk of failure in these drives doubles. If either of them fails, all of the data stored on the drive is lost.

Some of these 4 terabyte enclosures offer a RAID 1 option. RAID 1 mirrors the data on one drive to the other, creating automatic protection against the failure of either drive. Set up for RAID 1, the drive is now a single 2 terabyte volume.

Another option on the so-called 4 terabyte drives (it’s marketing, after all, is said and done) is JBOD or Just a Bunch Of Drives where the 4 terabyte drive displays as two 2 terabyte volumes. This is the same amount of storage as if two individual 2 terabyte drives were plugged into the computer. It’s as safe as individual drive and not as protected as the RAID 1 version.

Two 2 terabyte drives in a single enclosure that offers either RAID 1 or JBOD is a very good and prudent option. RAID 0 is uber-dangerous. Thing is, the selling point from the manufacturers is capacity, not redundancy. Again, if the 4 terabyte enclosure does not offer RAID 1 or JBOD options take a pass and buy a pair of 2 terabyte rugged drives in their own enclosures instead.

Kevin Ames

