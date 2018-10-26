Category: Horror
Photographer: Pierre Pichot
Photo: “Ghost_19”
This screams horror to me. Between the ghostly figure looking out the window to the dark, unsaturated scene — Pierre’s photo definitely has me staying awake at night. The one-second exposure allows for Pierre to creatively make a sense of movement for the figure. This is a great minimalist horror photograph, as your eye is drawn immediately to the figure. The gold and blue glow is eery and helps to give a little bit of life to the scene.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Bryan Esler
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Pierre Pichot - October 26, 2018
- Found at PhotoPlus: MyCaseBuilder custom foam solutions - October 26, 2018
- Great PhotoPlus Expo deals from B&H - October 25, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.