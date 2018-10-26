Photographer of the Day: Pierre Pichot

Category: Horror

Photographer: Pierre Pichot

Photo: “Ghost_19”

This screams horror to me. Between the ghostly figure looking out the window to the dark, unsaturated scene — Pierre’s photo definitely has me staying awake at night. The one-second exposure allows for Pierre to creatively make a sense of movement for the figure. This is a great minimalist horror photograph, as your eye is drawn immediately to the figure. The gold and blue glow is eery and helps to give a little bit of life to the scene.

