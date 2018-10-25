Quick Tip: Use a ring light to create killer catchlights in the eyes

A ring light adds unique lighting to a portrait. You place the lens through the middle of the light, causing the light to come from the same plane as the lens. This produces very few shadows and a unique catch light.

There are several different types of ring lights. I used the Angler Circo LED Ring Light to capture this shot. It’s continuous, so what you see is what you get, making it easy to position your subject. To complete the look, I placed two strip boxes on each side of the subject and added a blue gel to one of them.

