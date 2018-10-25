Photographer of the Day: Joel Williams

Category: Street

Photographer: Joel Williams

Photo: “Marche du Nain Rouge”

Halloween is on my mind folks and this image by Joel Williams titled “Marche du Nain Rouge” helped me get my fix. Please tell me I am not the only one that noticed the lady with a beck for a nose?

