Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Join us Friday night for a New York City photowalk!

0

We hope you can join us this Friday night, as we photowalk around Times Square in New York City! Come join us for this FREE event, as we help one another make great pictures and have a fun time.

We’ll begin in Times Square and venture upon some of the iconic places within walking distance. We’ll have trial units and prizes from our friends at Lume Cube to help us make pictures like never before. We’ll use these to photograph buildings, people — even cops — as we walk around. Several of our Photofocus authors and publisher, Richard Harrington, will be there. We hope you can join us!

We’ll also have prizes from Skylum — makers of Luminar and Aurora — and Athentech — creator of Perfectly Clear, along with a few more surprises.

Where

Meet us in Times Square at the foot of the red stadium seating by the statue of Father Duffy. I’ll be wearing a fedora and bowtie.

7th Ave. and W. 47th Street
New York, NY 10036

When

7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018

Who

Everyone is welcome, so bring your non-photographer with you.

What to bring

Your camera with batteries and memory cards ready to go. Bring a Platypod if you have one, or bring a tripod head and borrow one of mine. Don’t bring tripods or light stands (they cause trouble at some of the spots we’ll shoot). Consider bringing just one or two lenses and traveling light. Dress for cold weather, as we’ll walk for at least an hour outdoors.

And special thanks to Lume Cube and Photofocus for making this photowalk possible. If you’re at PhotoPlus Expo, be sure to drop by the Lume Cube booth, #768, to see all they have to offer. They’re offering 10% off on all products with show special bundles up to 20% off.

RVSP today!

Register for our photowalk in New York City today!

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: Lume Cube New York photowalk Skylum Times Square

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts