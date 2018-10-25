To celebrate the opening of the PhotoPlus Expo, B&H is offering some significant deals in-store and on its website. Click the link here to browse them all!
Here’s a few of the highlighted specials:
- Nikon D750
- Canon PIXMA PRO-100 Wireless Professional Inkjet Photo Printer with free photo paper ($369.99 with $250 mail-in rebate. Use the promo code PPEBH18 for an additional $60 in savings!). Final price is $59.99!
- Ruggard Dry Cabinets
- X-Rite
- G-Tech
- Synology NAS
- Samsung SSD
- SanDisk SSD
- NEC monitors
- Sony memory cards
Stay tuned to Photofocus for complete coverage of the PhotoPlus Expo!
Bryan Esler
Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Great PhotoPlus Expo deals from B&H - October 25, 2018
- Reduce the skin shine with Perfectly Clear Complete - October 25, 2018
- Five solutions to quickly and easily deliver photos to your clients - October 24, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.