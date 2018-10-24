Editor’s Note: Perfectly Clear is offering Photofocus readers a special $99 bundle, including Perfectly Clear Complete and SharkPixel presets. A $163 value!
In this episode, Kristina Sherk teaches some of the principles of retouching and how to use Lightroom and Perfectly Clear Complete to make your photos look their best. Not only do her techniques make individual photos look great, but she shows how to automate your retouching to save you hours on every shoot.
For a limited time, there’s a special bundle price including Kristina’s retouching presets and Perfectly Clear Complete all in one. That’s usually a $163 value, and right now it’s $99. If you already have Perfectly Clear Complete, you can pick up Kristina’s presets for just $19 instead of $34. Click here for the bundle.
Levi Sim
Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)
- Webinar Replay: Perfecting Portrait Retouching with Kristina Sherk - October 24, 2018
- How to make real estate interiors with HDR in 9 steps - October 22, 2018
- October 26: Join Photofocus and Lume Cube for a New York City photowalk - October 19, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.