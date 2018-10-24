Photographer of the Day: Ken Lee

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Ken Lee

Photo: “When The Earth Reached Its Arms to the Heavens”

What a great example of making the most of a cool opportunity! Be sure to check the caption of the photo back on Flickr for the backstory. Great use of wide angle lens, as the distortion of the earth works well in this context. Thanks for sharing with our group!

