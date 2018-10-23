Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

To keep or not to keep a photo. That is the question!

1

Several years ago, hard drives were very expensive. This caused most photographers to free up disk space by deleting unwanted photos. Nowadays, hard drives are much cheaper, sparking a different debate: Should I keep or delete unwanted photos? Here are a few suggestions to help you decide if you should keep or delete a photo.

Create a rule for when to delete or keep a photo

My personal rule is to keep all photos except for the following:

  • Accidental shot of the floor or the inside of my camera bag.
  • Flash misfire where the image is completely black
  • The subject is blinking or making an unflattering face
  • Major motion blur
  • The image portrays the subject badly

This is my general rule based on being an author and an educator. I sometimes need an example of a bad or blurry photo to teach how software or a photography tip can help fix it. You should create your own set of rules as a guideline. Don’t be afraid to break your own rules when you see a bad image you love and wish you had the ability to make it look good. Who knows, maybe someone has an answer to fix it. Think of how many red-eye photos were deleted before software companies created a red-eye reduction feature.

Think twice before deleting a photos

Following my “When to delete a photo” rule, I kept an underexposed image but didn’t think twice about it until the model said it was her favorite image. She asked if there was anything I could do to make the image look better. After a few minutes editing in Luminar, it was fixed. The model is happy and that inspired me to write this article. A win-win for everyone because the image wasn’t deleted.

The next time you find yourself deciding if you should keep or delete an image, keep it. Who knows, it may become one of your favorites.

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

Categories: Opinion Tags: delete Image workflow Photos

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. I have decided this morning to delete all photos in Lightroom 8 wit an x on it. My lightroom runs like a dog. So, I’m thinking maybe getting rid of some useless photos will make it run a little better. We’ll see.Any idea about this?

     
    Reply

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts