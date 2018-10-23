Quick Tip: Share your Perfectly Clear presets to a new machine

Have a new machine, or want to share your Perfectly Clear presets with an editor or another photographer? Perfectly Clear 3.5 makes it really easy. To get started, click the gear icon next to the Presets heading, and then click Export Presets. It’ll prompt you to select where you want to save the export file, and you’re done!
When you’re ready to import the presets, click the gear icon next to Presets again, and click Import Presets. All your custom and previously added presets will now be available on your machine.
