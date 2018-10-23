Category: Beauty
Photographer: Hellcat A-Go-Go
Photo: “Lorraine SugarKane”
Set the WABAC machine for the days of pinup girls during the Second World War. These posters bouyed morale for countless G.I.s on the front and behind the lines as well. They were used as recruiting posters for the armed forces too. Photofocus Photographer of the Day, Hellcat A-Go-Go pays homage to this genre of beauty with his photograph Lorraine SugarKane. It’s a well-done salute to the troops then and now!
