Quick Tip: Use a digital model or property release forms

Digital model or property release forms make it easy for photographers to always have a release handy. I use Easy Release. Easy Release is designed for both Android and iOS devices, including tablets. I prefer to use the larger iPad than my smaller Android phone, but keep it on my phone just in case I don’t have my iPad handy. As of this article date, Easy Release isn’t available for Windows devices such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro. As a workaround, you can install an Android Emulator to run Easy Release on your Windows device.

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Electronic Model Release Form”

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

