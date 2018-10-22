Quick Tip: Use a digital model or property release forms

Digital model or property release forms make it easy for photographers to always have a release handy. I use Easy Release. Easy Release is designed for both Android and iOS devices, including tablets. I prefer to use the larger iPad than my smaller Android phone, but keep it on my phone just in case I don’t have my iPad handy. As of this article date, Easy Release isn’t available for Windows devices such as Microsoft’s Surface Pro. As a workaround, you can install an Android Emulator to run Easy Release on your Windows device.

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “Electronic Model Release Form”