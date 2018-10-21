Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Photographer of the Week: October 15-19, 2018

0

Every weekday, Photofocus curators share a great photograph taken by one of our readers. Every month we highlight photographs in the genres of architecture, beauty, outdoor, street and a flex category that changes each month. In October we started featuring horror photographs, and November will bring food photographs.

As dedicated writers for Photofocus, we come across a lot of photographs. The photographs we choose every week have not only impressed us, but they’ve also inspired and invigorated, giving us new ideas on how to approach our own work — and we hope that does the same for our readers, too. Our curators explain what they love about each image they choose for the week, offering quick thoughts to help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it’s successful.

Every Sunday, the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is selected from the week’s five photographs highlighted as the Photographer of the Day. Whether an image speaks to you or not, we value your thoughts, comments and look forward to further engaging in discussion.

This week’s featured photographers

Alexander Mueller

Horror | Photographer: Alexander Mueller
Curator: Bryan Esler

Read curator Bryan Esler’s post on Alexander Mueller. You can be a Photographer of the Week for Photofocus too! Click here to learn how to submit your images to our team.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Week Tags: Photographer of the Week POTW

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts