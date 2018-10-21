Final Cut Pro X Basics: How to organize your clips using keywords and favorites

While there are a lot of different ways of organizing your clips, in the video below, using Final Cut Pro X, I am going to show you one way to organize your video clips using keywords and favorites and then how to quickly place them on the timeline.
Watch the video
Thanks for watching and I hope you found this helpful!
Chris Anson
Chris Anson is a commercial drone photographer and videographer. He works with media and production companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
www.portlandprodrones.com
www.portlandprodrones.com
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.