Quick Tip: Use a Facebook Page NOT your personal profile

Best-selling author Armando J. Pérez-Carreño suggests using a Facebook Page, not your personal profile. He says this is perhaps the biggest mistake he sees with small business owners and their Facebook marketing. When you use your personal profile, you lose a lot of the cool features a Business Page gives you and you drastically limit your potential reach. Facebook can decide to close your account citing a breach of terms.
