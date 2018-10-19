Photographer of the Day: Alexander Mueller

Category: Horror
Photographer: Alexander Mueller
Photo: “Leaving Fingerprints”
When I think of some of the best horror movies from history, the unexpected and surprise is what makes them award-winning. The same can be said here, of Alexander Mueller’s photograph. The fog on the glass coupled with the lone hand make for quite the eery scene. The post-processing and red saturation lift just add to the impact here.
