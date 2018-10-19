Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

October 26: Join Photofocus and Lume Cube for a New York City photowalk

0

We’re photowalking in New York City! Come join us for this FREE event, as we help one another make great pictures and have a fun time.

We’ll start in Times Square and see some of the iconic places within walking distance. Plus, we’ll have trial units from Lume Cube along to help us make pictures like never before. Their lights are compact in size but huge in illumination. We’ll photograph buildings and people and cops and all kinds of city stuff. Several of our Photofocus authors and publisher, Richard Harrington, will be there. It’s going to be a blast, and I hope you’ll join us.

Oh, and we’re giving away some excellent prizes from our sponsors, so don’t miss out.

Where

Meet us in Times Square at the foot of the red stadium seating by the statue of Father Duffy. I’ll be wearing a fedora and bowtie.

7th Ave. and W. 47th Street
New York, NY 10036

When

7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018

Who

Everyone is welcome, so bring your non-photographer with you.

What to bring

Your camera with batteries and memory cards ready to go. Bring a Platypod if you have one, or bring a tripod head and borrow one of mine. Don’t bring tripods or light stands (they cause trouble at some of the spots we’ll shoot). Consider bringing just one or two lenses and traveling light. Dress for being outside in the weather. We’ll walk for at least an hour outdoors the whole time.

And special thanks to Lume Cube and Photofocus for making this photowalk possible. If you’re at PhotoPlus Expo, be sure to drop by the Lume Cube booth, #768, to see all they have to offer. They’re offering 10% off on all products with show special bundles up to 20% off.

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.

Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography Shooting Tags: Lume Cube New York city PhotoPlus Expo photowalk Platypod PPE Times Square

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts