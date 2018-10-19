October 26: Join Photofocus and Lume Cube for a New York City photowalk

We’re photowalking in New York City! Come join us for this FREE event, as we help one another make great pictures and have a fun time.

We’ll start in Times Square and see some of the iconic places within walking distance. Plus, we’ll have trial units from Lume Cube along to help us make pictures like never before. Their lights are compact in size but huge in illumination. We’ll photograph buildings and people and cops and all kinds of city stuff. Several of our Photofocus authors and publisher, Richard Harrington, will be there. It’s going to be a blast, and I hope you’ll join us.

Oh, and we’re giving away some excellent prizes from our sponsors, so don’t miss out.

Where

Meet us in Times Square at the foot of the red stadium seating by the statue of Father Duffy. I’ll be wearing a fedora and bowtie.

7th Ave. and W. 47th Street

New York, NY 10036

When

7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018

Who

Everyone is welcome, so bring your non-photographer with you.

What to bring

Your camera with batteries and memory cards ready to go. Bring a Platypod if you have one, or bring a tripod head and borrow one of mine. Don’t bring tripods or light stands (they cause trouble at some of the spots we’ll shoot). Consider bringing just one or two lenses and traveling light. Dress for being outside in the weather. We’ll walk for at least an hour outdoors the whole time.

And special thanks to Lume Cube and Photofocus for making this photowalk possible. If you’re at PhotoPlus Expo, be sure to drop by the Lume Cube booth, #768, to see all they have to offer. They’re offering 10% off on all products with show special bundles up to 20% off.