Photographer of the Day: Andrea Fucà

Category: Street
Photographer: Andrea Fucà
Photo: “IMG_5378-2”
The guy in this photo has to be holding his nose, right? I mean I can smell it from here, can’t you? Andrea Fucà I applaud you, I couldn’t have done it, my stomach isn’t strong enough.
