Photographer of the Day: Andrea Fucà

Category: Street

Photographer: Andrea Fucà

Photo: “IMG_5378-2”

The guy in this photo has to be holding his nose, right? I mean I can smell it from here, can’t you? Andrea Fucà I applaud you, I couldn’t have done it, my stomach isn’t strong enough.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.