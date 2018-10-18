Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Adobe gives a sneak peek of upcoming technologies at MAX Conference

0

On Tuesday, Adobe gave a sneak peek to attendees of the Adobe MAX Conference, of upcoming technologies that may or may not make it into future versions of Creative Cloud applications.

Co-hosted by Adobe’s Senior Creative Cloud Evangelist Paul Trani and comedian, actress and writer Tiffany Haddish, the “Sneaks” showed 10 short demos led by Adobe engineers.

There were three Sneaks geared towards photographers and videographers, outlined below.

#ProjectSmoothOperator

If you’ve ever felt constrained by Instagram’s vertical video format, you’re not alone. Smooth Operator takes the task of fitting your video for the Instagram format and makes it super easy to keep your subject in the frame. Utilizing Adobe Sensei technology, Smooth operator analyzes your video to crop it so your subject is within the frame at all times. It works with multiple subjects too, following the action in a scene.

It works with different aspect ratios too, like a 1:1 square, all while keeping what is interesting or important inside the frame.

#ProjectFastMask

Quick mask a subject in a video edit in real time. Fast Mask has you make a few points along your subject, and the subject will be automatically masked for the entire clip. The tool uses Adobe Sensei to make this current laborious manual process nearly automatic and allows you to easily put type or other objects in the frame that doesn’t affect the main subject. Imagine being able to put text behind your main subject, or confetti surrounding a cat.

#MovingStills

Have you ever feel constrained by the Ken Burns effect, and wish you could present something that looks a little more dynamic and interesting? Moving Stills enables any photograph to be turned into a live photo, animating the image in 3D and simulating a realistic effect of flying throught the photo. Imagine having your photograph look like you’re walking towards a person on a patio, or getting a short clip that looks like you’re driving towards a mountain. Moving Stills generates videos from a single still image, and has several options for different angles, zoom levels, etc.

To see a round-up of the other technologies highlighted during the Sneaks event, check out this blog post by Adobe.

There’s no guarantee these technologies will make it into future versions of Adobe products. Adobe bases part of its decision to develop these technologies based on audience reaction, social media reaction and more. So if you like any of these Sneaks, be sure to comment below or share your thoughts on social media with the hashtags above.

Follow Me

Bryan Esler

Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Follow Me

Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)

Categories: Adobe Software Tags: Adobe Adobe Max sneaks

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts