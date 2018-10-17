Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Portrait Tips: Retouching must be invisible

0

Retouching portraits. This is an important subject and I’ll tackle it with you in pieces. You’ve had a good session with your subject and now you can utilize your computer to finish off their pictures so they can present them to the world. When you show them their pictures, they should feel great about the way it looks. Their best friend should say, “Wow! That’s a great shot of you.” Their best friend should not say, “Wow! They did a great job retouching.”

As retoucher and photographer Kristina Sherk says,

“The sign of a good retoucher is no sign at all.”

So as you retouch portraits, keep in mind that your changes should be unnoticeable. Of course, if you saw the original side by side you would notice, but when you see the person in real life you shouldn’t say, “Whoa, she’s got a great retoucher.”

Keep a light hand and review your changes frequently. It’s a good idea to come back and view your changes at least an hour (preferably a day) after you finish and before you deliver to your client. We’ve all been up late at night editing and come back the next day and wondered what we were thinking.

I use Perfectly Clear Complete for my retouching, and this week I’m hosting a webinar with Kristina Sherk and she’ll be showing us how to retouch like a pro. It’s free to attend, and I hope you’ll join us. Check out all the details right here.

Portrait Tips come out each week, and you can see them all right here.

 

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.

Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Photography Tags: business headshot Lightroom Perfectly Clear Photoshop portrait Portrait_Column retouching

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Adobe Stock – The marketplace where videographers and photographers make money with their video footage and still photographs. Become a contributor today!

Illuminati Instruments – Maker of the Illuminati meter that measures flash & ambient, color temperature and chromaticity in a compact case that links to a smartphone.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts