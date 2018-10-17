Photographer of the Day: Scott Thomas

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Scott Thomas
Photo: “Marymere Falls”
The smooth waterfall splits the photo in two, with the opposing sides well balanced against each other. There’s a lot of great detail to feed the eye as it flows through the scene. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
