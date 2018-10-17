Photographer of the Day: Scott Thomas

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Scott Thomas

Photo: “Marymere Falls”

The smooth waterfall splits the photo in two, with the opposing sides well balanced against each other. There’s a lot of great detail to feed the eye as it flows through the scene. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.