Beyond Technique Podcast with Jeremy Horner | Photofocus Podcast October 17, 2018
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. Today we chat with travel photographer Jeremy Horner.
We discuss in detail:
- Relationship building and interacting with people
- The role of books and publishing in his business
- Advice to new photographers
- The importance of following your passion and looking inside yourself
- Tips for successful street photography
- The process of building trust with the people you photograph
- The learning process involved with travel photography
- How stock and travel photography have changed over time
- How PhotoShelter helps with Jeremy’s business
- Photography as a great “equalizer”
- The trap many photographers fall into when they first start out
- Advice for photographers wanting to break into travel photography
You can find Jeremy at:
