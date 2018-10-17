Beyond Technique Podcast with Jeremy Horner | Photofocus Podcast October 17, 2018 by Photofocus Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. Today we chat with travel photographer Jeremy Horner.

We discuss in detail:

Relationship building and interacting with people

The role of books and publishing in his business

Advice to new photographers

The importance of following your passion and looking inside yourself

Tips for successful street photography

The process of building trust with the people you photograph

The learning process involved with travel photography

How stock and travel photography have changed over time

How PhotoShelter helps with Jeremy’s business

Photography as a great “equalizer”

The trap many photographers fall into when they first start out

Advice for photographers wanting to break into travel photography

You can find Jeremy at:

