We’re excited to have world-class photographer and retoucher Kristina Sherk in this webinar to help you step up your retouching. She’ll help us understand the principles behind great retouching, tips for shooting to make retouching easier, and how she retouches using Perfectly Clear Complete. Check out Kristina’s photography and her retouching portfolio.
This webinar is free, so register now and invite your friends.
Join us this Friday, October 19th at 11 am Eastern, 10 am Central, 9 am Mountain, 8 am Pacific and 12:30 pm in Newfoundland.
Save on Perfectly Clear Complete.
Levi Sim
Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Lumix cameras, Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)
- Live Webinar: Perfecting Portrait Retouching with Kristina Sherk, Friday, October 19, 2018 - October 16, 2018
- Portrait Tips: Avoid creepy eyes - October 10, 2018
- How to get perfect detail and tones in environmental portraits - October 9, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.