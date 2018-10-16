Quick Tip: Use Photoshop’s Face-Aware Liquify to quickly slim a face

What to slim a subject’s face? Use Photoshop’s Face-Aware Liquify tool. Photoshop’s Liquify tool has been used by many photographers and retouchers to slim a subject or to accent their curves. It’s a very powerful tool that took a little getting used to. Adobe added Face-Aware Liquify in Photoshop CC 2015.5. This new addition to the Liquify family uses sliders; making it simple to cosmetically adjust a subject’s eyes, nose, mouth, and face shape. The key to retouching is not to go overboard.

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “How to Use Photoshop’s Face-Aware Liquify”